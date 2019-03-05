West Kelowna Fire crews confirm it was a chimney fire

Okanagan home owner scared when sparks came from chimney

A West Kelowna home owner was given a scare Tuesday evening when a chimney fire broke out.

Firefighters arrived at 881 McCartney Rd, around 7:30 p.m.

Home Owner Cara Bizecki says, her family realized there was too much heat and the house began to fill with smoke. There weren’t flames, but it looked like fireworks were coming out of the chimney.”

Bizecki says she’s happy it wasn’t serious and fire crews arrived immediately after she called.

