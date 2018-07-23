West Kelowna crime scene taped off

Mounties are investigating a crime scene that spans nearly an entire shopping complex in West Kelowna.
Entrances into the shopping area around the Best Western hotel off Highway 97— where a violent incident is alleged to have occurred —have been blocked off, as has the Tim Hortons drive-thru and at least one vehicle on site.
Investigators at the Westbank Hub Centre have dropped more than a dozen evidence tags in the drive-thru, though nobody on the scene was able to comment officially on what happened.
