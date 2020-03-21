West Kelowna council moves meeting to adapt for social distancing

The March 24 meeting will now be at Westbank Lions Hall but closed to the public

The City of West Kelowna is changing their council setting to adapt for social distancing as urged by Canadian health officials.

At the next city meeting, scheduled for March 24, council will convene at the Westbank Lions Hall to allow for six-foot spacing for councillors. Though the public won’t be allowed, the meeting will still be broadcasted online.

The schedule for the meeting includes an update on the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant and scheduling the City of West Kelowna Official Community Plan bylaw for public hearing.

Attendance at the meeting will be limited to no more than 50 people as council business hopes to remain open.

