Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a boat and trailer stolen earlier this month from the Green Bay area of West Kelowna (IMAGE CREDIT: RCMP)

West Kelowna boat bandit sought

Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a boat and trailer stolen earlier this month

  • Dec. 28, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a boat and trailer stolen earlier this month from the Green Bay area of West Kelowna.

RCMP took a report of the stolen items Dec. 14, but it’s believed they went missing between Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, from Green Bay Road in West Kelowna, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

The vessel is described as a 20 foot 1999 red and white Malibu LX competition ski boat. The boat, with HIN No. MB2F5546L999, was being stored with a grey cover on a 1998 red SMP trailer, with VIN No. 2GBG06091W1E87008 and displaying BC trailer plate URH 72X.

READ ALSO: IS THIS YOUR STUFF?

The vessel is described as a 20 foot 1999 red and white Malibu LX competition ski boat. The boat, with HIN No. MB2F5546L999, was being stored with a grey cover on a 1998 red SMP trailer, with VIN No. 2GBG06091W1E87008 and displaying BC trailer plate URH 72X.

Anyone with any information on the boats location is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

SIGNATURE

Previous story
Environment Canada warns that hazardous winter conditions are expected
Next story
Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Just Posted

Rudolph Abram Dyck

  • 11 hours ago

 

Fire crews respond to crash at Fairview

 

Tree knocks out power, accidents plague roads

 

Homeless on Hastings volunteers feed hungry, one sandwich at a time

 

Most Read