West Kelowna boat bandit sought

Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a boat and trailer stolen earlier this month

Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a boat and trailer stolen earlier this month from the Green Bay area of West Kelowna (IMAGE CREDIT: RCMP)

Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a boat and trailer stolen earlier this month from the Green Bay area of West Kelowna.

RCMP took a report of the stolen items Dec. 14, but it’s believed they went missing between Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, from Green Bay Road in West Kelowna, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

The vessel is described as a 20 foot 1999 red and white Malibu LX competition ski boat. The boat, with HIN No. MB2F5546L999, was being stored with a grey cover on a 1998 red SMP trailer, with VIN No. 2GBG06091W1E87008 and displaying BC trailer plate URH 72X.

READ ALSO: IS THIS YOUR STUFF?

The vessel is described as a 20 foot 1999 red and white Malibu LX competition ski boat. The boat, with HIN No. MB2F5546L999, was being stored with a grey cover on a 1998 red SMP trailer, with VIN No. 2GBG06091W1E87008 and displaying BC trailer plate URH 72X.

Anyone with any information on the boats location is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

SIGNATURE