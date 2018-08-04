West Fernie project completion personal

Regional District of East Kootenay Board Chair Rob Gay, Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare and RDEK Area A Director Mike Sosnowski celebrate the completion of the West Fernie Servicing and Restructure Project on July 24. Kimberley Vlasic/The Free Press

It took three years, $16.4 million in funding and an army of people from multiple agencies to complete the West Fernie Servicing and Restructure Project, which was celebrated in the suburb last week.

Hundreds of West Fernie residents will benefit from the project but for one man, its completion is particularly personal.

Regional District of East Kootenay Electoral Area A Director Mike Sosnowski has spent the past 12 years working on the project, which provided residents and businesses with upgraded water and new stormwater sewer and sanitary sewer systems.

RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay said his colleague never gave up.

“I remember when we were both elected many, many years ago and this was high on his list, and he fought and met with folks,” he told a gathering of government officials and media in West Fernie on July 24.

“Mike, you just did an excellent job.”

The completion celebration marked exactly three years since the initial funding announcement for the construction project, which was the largest in RDEK history and involved all four levels of government.

“When I was first elected to office, getting the residents of West Fernie an upgraded water system, along with the stormwater and sanitary sewer system was one of my top priorities,” said Sosnowski.

“Twelve years later, this is a proud day, not only because we’re officially marking the completion of construction but because of the incredible spirit of cooperation and determination that I have seen over those years from every person who played a part in achieving this goal.”

The work included the rehabilitation of approximately 4.1km of potable water mains, 3.4km of sanitary sewer and 3.3km of stormwater mains, and repaving of all the roads.

The upgraded water system replaces the previous system that was more than 50-years-old and in deteriorating condition, while the new sanitary sewer system will allow 200 homes within the project area to move away from individual septic tanks.

Sosnowski said the new stormwater management system will provide better management of localized flooding, run-off and spring melt throughout the community.

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we worked to complete these critical infrastructure upgrades,” he said.

Mayor Mary Giuliano has lived in the area all her life and said she never thought she’d see the day when the work would be completed and the RDEK-controlled suburb transitioned to the City’s jurisdiction.

Properties in each phase of the project became part of the City of Fernie upon substantial construction completion.

“We’ve gained almost 500 new Fernie-ites,” said Giuliano.

“I’m hearing lots of positive comments, they’re very happy to have the services that they now have in comparison to what they had before.”