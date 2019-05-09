West Creston Fire Hall moving ahead

RDCK Area C director Adam Casemore has announced that the West Creston Fire Hall project is starting to move forward after years of delay.

“I have in writing a letter from J.H Huscroft to donate all the dimensional lumber to construct the walls of the building as well as a letter from Z-KO Construction to donate a significant amount of labour to get the building to lock up,” Casemore said on Tuesday. “I’m currently in talks with other trades to get the same sort of arrangements in place.”

Construction on the two-phase project is slated to resume this summer, with the first phase including getting the building to lockup stage with the walls, roof, and windows in place.

“Currently the West Creston Fire Protection Society is working on some fundraising efforts around the community,” he said. “We are also going to submit an application for the BC Community Gaming Grant. The intake process opens July 1st and closed Aug 31st. The final notification date is Nov 30. That is the latest date the applicants will be notified about the result of their application.”

