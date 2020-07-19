West Coast Landfill hours reduced

The West Coast Landfill is now closed on Saturdays as the Alberni Clayoquot Regional District has reduced hours to cut costs due to a decrease in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Andrew Bailey photo)

Saturday dump runs have been axed from local to-do lists.

The Alberni Clayoquot Regional District recently announced a decrease in operating hours at the West Coast Landfill in an effort to save operating costs and offset an anticipated reduction in revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The commercial sector on the west coast has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic resulting in reduced waste and revenues of up to $180,000 at the West Coast Landfill,” the announcement reads.

The new schedule will see the landfill open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Current traffic at the landfill is significantly lower on Saturdays,” said the ACRD’s Manager of Operations Jennifer Brunn through the announcement. “Therefore, closing on this day will have the lowest impact in the community. However, we recognize that some people would like to use the landfill outside of typical business hours, so we have shifted the hours on Wednesday to afternoon and evening to accommodate this.”

The ACRD will revisit the schedule in the fall to set the landfill’s winter hours depending on whether revenues have recovered from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

More information can be found at the ACRD website at www.acrd.bc.ca/west-coast-landfill.

