West Coast Express locomotive has been fixed

The little train that could back on schedule through Maple Ridge

Repairs have been made and one of the West Coast Express locomotives is back in business, hauling commuters back and forth from Maple Ridge to Vancouver, with the usual five rush-hour trains.

TransLink spokesperson Jill Drews said Wednesday that the engine has been fixed and the commuter rail service is back to normal schedule, as of this Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: Early a.m. train through Maple Ridge cancelled, until further notice

The first westbound train from Mission leaving at 5:25 a.m., had been cancelled lastWednesday, as well as the first three mornings of this week because of the locomotive troubles. The second eastbound train from Vancouver in the afternoon, had also been cancelled.

To make up the difference, TransLink increased the number of cars on the remaining four trains from eight to 10.

