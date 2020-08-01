West Chilcotin getting busier with tourists, notices store owner

Nimpo Lake General Store owner Richard Simon learned there were a small number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Nimpo Lake area Tuesday, but said as he has not been contacted directly by Vancouver Health Authority he is assuming his store was not exposed. (Photo submitted)

The owner of a general store in the West Chilcotin said business has been picking up with more people travelling along Highway 20.

Business was slow until the last 10 days, said Richard Simon, owner of the Nimpo Lake General Store, noting there have been more Williams Lake people coming into the store and a lot of people going through to Bella Coola since the valley re-opened with strict COVID-19 guidelines on July 21.

Simon said he is following provincial guidelines around the pandemic and has signs in the store reminding the public about social distancing and other protocols in place because of the pandemic.

He has owned the store since 2008, his parents bought it in 1991 and moved to the area when he was seven years old.

Enjoying life in the West Chilcotin, Simon said he plans to stay for ‘quite a while yet.’

Nimpo Lake is about 300 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

