‘We’re really excited’: New chairlift at Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens

It's the first day of skiing at the resort

Christopher Nicolson from Canada West Ski Areas Association (centre) skis through the ribbon for the opening of the Stellar Chair. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The new stellar chair got its first passengers today at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

The chair opens up new beginner and intermediate terrain, accessible from the top of the Revelation Gondola.

There are six new runs, three blue and three green, with a mellow grade and 130 metres of vertical. It has the upload capacity of 1,800 people per hour, with a travel time of just over three minutes.

“We’re really excited,” said Peter Nielsen, vice president of operations, at the chair’s ribbon cutting.

It’s the first new chair since the resort opened in 2008.

In a news release from September, the resort said the new chair is a “game-changer”, as it provides an ideal location for teaching new skiers and riders.

As skiers broke the ribbon, Mayor Gary Sulz rang an old Swiss cowbell given to the resort by CWA Constructions in 2008, who built the gondola. CWA Construction was acquired by the Swiss company Doppelmayr in 2001.

Today was opening day for Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The resort had a base depth at 1,950 metres of 86 cm. Last year’s opening day had 120 cm. Season total for this year is also roughly 130 cm less than 2018.

Loading capacity was also increased on the three other chairlifts. The Revelation Gondola has 22 new cabins and The Stoke Chair has 21. The Ripper upload capacity also increased 22 per cent with the addition of 20 new chairs.

Thousands of people lined up for opening day with two students at the front.

“Why wouldn’t we line up?” Asked Tomas Cerqueira.

“This is a once in a lifetime experience.”

Cerqueira secured his spot in the line at 9:30 a.m, the day prior.

Cerqueira and his friend Flo Kopp, who was also at the front, are Grade 11 German exchange students at Revelstoke Secondary School.

