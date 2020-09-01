‘We’re not going to let this drag on forever’, hit-and-run suspect urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

The suspect fled the scene after a brief interaction with officers (Duck Paterson photo)

As of 11 a.m., Sept. 1, the suspected driver in the fatal Ladysmith hit-and-run is still at large.

South Island Traffic Services is overseeing the investigation of the 8:30 a.m. Aug. 29 incident, which killed a 35-year-old Ladysmith woman and snarled the Island Highway for hours.

RELATED: GoFundMe set up for family of woman killed in Ladysmith hit-and-run

Cpl. Mike Halskov of BC RCMP Traffic Services said the suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene of the crash.

In the ensuing effort to determine who was involved, and what occurred, the suspect slipped out of sight. The suspect then stole a vehicle from a nearby residence to make his escape.

“At that point in time we didn’t have any reason to believe he would run from the scene. He was not under arrest at that time. He saw an opportunity to escape, and he chose that option rather than to stay and cooperate,” Halskov said.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in the Chemainus area.

The suspect is known to police in both the Lower Mainland and Southern Vancouver Island. He has been advised to seek medical attention and legal counsel, then turn himself in to the nearest RCMP detachment as soon as possible.

RELATED: Suspect in fatal Ladysmith hit-and-run plans to turn himself in to RCMP

“We’re not going to let this drag on forever,” Halskov said. “If he refuses to turn himself in – and we can’t pin him down to a certain location – undoubtedly the investigators will be seeking another option, which is to take whatever evidence we have to Crown Council to see if they will lay a charge and issue a warrant for his arrest.”

“At that time we can publish his name and photograph for local media to help us find him.”

Ladysmith Chronicle