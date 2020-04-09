‘We’re not going to fail you’: Chilliwack trustee sends assuring message to students

Trustee Barry Neufeld says he knows the pain of online learning, and tells kids to 'hang in there'

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld wants students to know that life won’t always be like this.

Near the end of Tuesday’s meeting (April 7), he used his trustee report time to speak directly to Chilliwack’s families, and especially youth.

“I want to say something especially encouraging to parents. Some of them are stuck at home without being able to go to work, and are spending 24/7 with their kids,” he acknowledged. “Hang in there, this is going to pass.”

“But I have a special message for our students. You know, I took an online course once and it was a real pain-in-the-you-know-where. Now some of you high school kids are taking not just one online course, but eight or nine online courses and you have to share the computer with your bratty little brother.”

“Hang in there, the reason we meet and go to through this trouble, is for the sake of you kids. You are our future, our next generation. We’re not going to fail you. Hang in there, and keep learning, and we’ll get through this.”

Trustees also thanked teachers and other staff for their creative ways in meeting new challenges as they move to online learning.

There was a bit of cheer at the beginning of the meeting, too. As they began their meeting, board chair Dan Coulter thanked those who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19. Trustees and senior staff in the meeting, held on Zoom and recorded for the district’s YouTube channel, all clapped for health-care workers.

