Wells Museum pleased to welcome visitors this summer

The Wells Museum is open for the 2021 summer season. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Step right into the Wells Museum this summer and you’ll be able to learn more about the hard rock mining town established in 1933 which once had a population larger than Williams Lake or Quesnel.

The museum is housed in one of the remaining original buildings of Fred Marshall Wells and his Cariboo Gold Quartz Mining Company, for whom the town was named after and which it was built, had opened earlier this month.

“It’s been pretty good,” said museum coordinator Natasha Kolodziejczk. “It’s a bit slower this year than usual, but that’s to be expected with stuff reopening.”

Last year was a pleasant surprise for the museum located in the small town nestled in the foothills of the Cariboo Mountains on Highway 26 east of Quesnel.

Kolodziejczk said they had seen more visitors during the 2020 visitor season than they were anticipating, as it had appeared that more people had wanted to escape from urban centres.

Some COVID-19 measures remain in place at the relatively quaint museum, including hand sanitizer placed at the front of the building as well as increased cleaning, especially when it comes to surfaces that have been touched.

The Wells Historical Society is once again planning to host an online auction this summer to support them in preserving, protecting, and sharing the history of Wells and the operational costs of the museum.

Kolodziejczk is from Horsefly and said this is her first season with the Wells Museum.

The museum will remain open until the beginning of September from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Monday.

