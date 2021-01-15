Wells mining company detects second positive COVID-19 case of 2021

The employee, who is asympomatic, had no known contact with Wells or Quesnel

Another employee arriving to Barkerville Gold Mines (BGM) has tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker tested positive at the Wells mine site, not at the QR Mill. A worker destined for the mill tested positive last week.

All six close contacts to last week’s case were re-tested five days later and were found not to have the virus.

“As per CDC and Northern Health guidelines, they returned to work and are being monitored daily for onset of any signs or symptoms of COVID-19,” a community update released by BGM’s manger, Paul Ratte said.

The employee who tested positive returned home.

On Monday, Jan. 11, the new employee was tested on his arrival to work at the mine.

“This employee was asymptomatic and was immediately placed into quarantine along with two close contacts,” the update reads. “Both close contacts were subsequently testes for COVID-19 on Jan. 11, with negative results, and will remain in isolation for the mandatory 14 days as a precaution. None of the employees had any known contact with the community of Wells or Quesnel.”

The worker who tested positive will remain in quarantine for 10 days, with close contacts assessed daily for symptoms.

