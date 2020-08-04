Wells mining camp worker tests positive for COVID-19

A worker at a Wells mining camp has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release posted by Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM).
The company has shut down drilling at the site until six close contacts to the case have finished self-isolation.
“No personnel onsite, including the close contacts, have signs or symptoms of COVID-19,” BGM’s news release reads. “To date, the affected employee had no known interactions inside the community of Wells.”
Every worker at the camp will be screened for symptoms of the virus daily.
The company says they have been told by Northern Health the worker could have passed on the disease from July 26 – 28.
Guidance for proper industrial camp procedures was released by the B.C. government on March 30, including outbreak and self-isolation reccomendations.
“BGM will remain in communication with Northern Health and will continue to follow their reccomendations,” the release reads. “The company will continue updating the community of Wells and Bakerville as the situation progresses.”
Work camps have been the source of several COVID-19 outbreaks across Canada.
