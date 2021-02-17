Wells handing out water jugs after detecting lead in drinking water

500 bottles are available for the district's residents, and weekly shipments are planned

The district of Wells has started handing out bottled water to people who want them.

The district announced on Friday night their water mains had potentially been contaminated with lead.

District CAO Donna Forseille said they are working with Northern Health to confirm the problems, and will begin extensive investigations after hiring a specialist.

“We honestly expected some of the historical buildings to have some issues, but I did not expect a water main to come up positive as well,” she said on Friday.

The district made the public aware through a news release sent out on the evening of Friday, Feb. 12.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Northern Health recommends that those at highest risk of harm from exposure to lead in drinking water (pregnant women, infants and children) use alternative sources of drinking water until additional information is available,” the release reads.

One alternative source is 500 five-gallon containers of water available at the district’s office. Forseille said the district will continue to provide water to residents, based on demand.

Residents interested should call the district office 250-994-3330 to set up a pick up time.

