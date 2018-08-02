Wells Gray Search and Rescue gets new digs

Wells Gray Search and Rescue receives its new headquarters facility on July 30, which was shipped from Kamloops in three pieces by company Horizon North. The new building will include office space, secure storage, a small workshop, a radio communications centre, and space for classes, meetings, and training sessions.

  • Aug. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Photo by Jaime Polmateer

