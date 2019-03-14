Wells Gray Country Seniors Society heads to Avola

Long time Avola resident Bob Jensen (seated centre) tells stories to Wells Gray Seniors Society about how it was to live in Avola in the past. Photos submitted

By Sandra Holmes

On March 4 a full bus of seniors enjoyed lunch and some story telling at the Log Inn Pub at Avola.

World Famous Burgers, junior burgers and chicken burgers were on the menu. Tammy Wilson did an excellent job of cooking the meals for the 27 people who collected to reminisce about old times and enjoy the pub’s funky atmosphere.

Bob Jensen, a long-time resident of Avola, did a masterful job of telling some stories about times past. All arrived home realizing what a hidden gem the Log Inn Pub is.

Thank you to Wells Gray Community Forest Corp. for granting money to support the bus trips for seniors.

Thank you to Wells Gray Country Seniors Society (WGCSS) for organizing the bus trip.

You are welcome to drop into the Seniors Room at the Dutch Lake Community Centre to learn about other WGCSS up and coming events.