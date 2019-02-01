Wells Gray Community Forest Society makes donation to Evergreen Acres expansion

Wells Gray Community Forest Society made a donation of $1,050,000 to the Evergreen Acres expansion project on Feb. 1.When the expansion is complete Evergreen Acres will be able to house a minimum of 24 more seniors, with 16 one bedroom units and four two-bedroom units, all of which will be single story structures with ground floor entry.
