Wells Gray Community Forest Society makes donation to Evergreen Acres expansion

Project will add 16 one bedroom units and four two-bedroom units when complete

  • Feb. 1, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  News

Wells Gray Community Forest Society made a donation of $1,050,000 to the Evergreen Acres expansion project on Feb. 1.When the expansion is complete Evergreen Acres will be able to house a minimum of 24 more seniors, with 16 one bedroom units and four two-bedroom units, all of which will be single story structures with ground floor entry.

