Wellington, Ladysmith secondary schools latest with COVID-19 cases

NDSS and Bayview Elementary also experienced exposures, says SD68

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools is warning of further COVID-19 cases in district schools.

In a social media post, the district said Ladysmith Secondary School experienced an exposure with potential dates Feb. 25 and 26. Wellington Secondary had potential exposure dates March 1 and 2. Island Health completed contact tracing, according to the district.

In a separate post, the district also announced exposure at Bayview Elementary with potential dates March 1 and 2. Nanaimo District Secondary School experienced exposures Feb. 19, 22 to 26 and March 1 and 2.

Other schools listed on Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list are Cedar Elementary, Uplands Park Elementary, Dover Bay Secondary and McGirr Elementary.

Schools are removed from the list 14 days after their last exposure date, Island Health said on its website.

The B.C. Ministry of Education recently announced that Nanaimo-Ladysmith would serve as a lead district for a rapid response team for the health region.

The district will work with health authority staff to review significant school exposure events and make recommendations to support schools to enhance their safety plans, if necessary, said a press release from the province.

To see Island Health’s COVID-19 school exposure list, go here.

