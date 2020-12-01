Well-known Vernon women chosen to lead B.C. Winter Games board

Val Trevis from Nixon Wenger LLP (left) has been named president of the board of directors for the 2022 B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon, while Teresa Durning (right) of Durning Directions and Services has been named vice-president. (Photos submitted)

A pair of well-known women has been chosen to lead the volunteer board for the B.C. Winter Games, which Greater Vernon will host in 2022.

Val Trevis, office manager for Nixon Wenger LLP, has been named president while former Vernon Tourism Visitor Information Centre manager Teresa Durning will serve as vice-president.

Trevis is a longstanding community leader with a passion for volunteerism and promoting sustainable development within her home region. She is committed to a variety of organizations and is currently a founding director of the Sport and Culture Society of the North Okanagan and a member of the Age and Dementia Friendly City Action team.

Using her experience as a member of the protocol directorate for the 2012 BC Winter Games, Trevis will bring a depth of knowledge and experience that will ensure a successful Games.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring such a positive event to the community of Greater Vernon in a time when it will mean so much,” said Trevis. “We are still benefiting from the legacy of the 2012 BC Winter Games and I really feel there is a big opportunity to do something amazing for the community with these Games in 2022.”

Durning was recently recognized with Vernon Winter Carnival’s Order of Jopo award and previously nominated as Vernon’s Community Leader of the Year. She is known for her passion and commitment to Vernon’s success.

As owner of Durning Directions and Service, Durning has given back to the community in many ways, including through her roles with Tourism Vernon and the North Okanagan-Shuswap Constituency Office.

Durning has played a significant role in sport in Greater Vernon and has volunteered with a number of regional events, including the 2012 Greater Vernon BC Winter Games as regional host, the 2017 55+ BC Games as the director of protocol, and the 2019 Special Olympics BC Winter Games as the director of public relations.

“For many athletes, the 2022 BC Winter Games will be their first multi-sport experience and it is such a pleasure to be able to provide this opportunity to compete against the best in the province in their sport while creating new friendships and lifelong memories,” said Durning.

With 14 months of planning ahead, Trevis and Durning will continue assembling the 2022 BC Winter Games board of directors that will manage the over 2,000 volunteers needed to stage the Games.

“We are excited to work with these two exceptional leaders to deliver a successful Games that will be adapted to our new reality,” said Alison Noble, president and CEO of the BC Games Society. “Although the Games might look different in 2022, we are certain this hosting opportunity will provide a beacon of hope on the horizon for both the community and the sport sector.”

Greater Vernon could expect an estimated $1.6 million economic impact from hosting. This will be the fourth time that Greater Vernon has hosted the BC Games.

