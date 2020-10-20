Well-known Mission doctor charged with sexual assault

Dr. Andrew Edelson worked in Mission for 45 years, recently retired on May 1

Dr. Andrew Edelson (seen here speaking at an event last year) has been charged with sexual assault. / File Photo

A Mission doctor and well-known figure in the community has been charged with sexual assault.

Dr. Andrew Edelson has been charged with one count of sexual assault, which allegedly occurred on Feb. 2 of this year, according to the provincial court database.

Edelson has been a practising doctor in Mission for over 45 years and retired on May 1, 2020.

Mission RCMP media officer Cpl. Natan Berze said the detachment became aware of the alleged sexual assault at the beginning of February, and they believe it to be an isolated incident.

“We conducted a full investigation, and charges of sexual assault under the Criminal Code were recommended,” Berze said.

No other details have been released.

The case is now proceeding through Abbotsford provincial court.

