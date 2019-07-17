In less than three kilometres this stretch of roadway changes its name from Harriet to Boleskine to Saanich to Tattersall. It’s one of many similar scenarios that visitors have to learn and that locals grow used to in Greater Victoria. (Google Maps)

Welcome to Victoria, where a street can have four names

From Oak Bay to View Royal, street names change as the roadways twist and turn

Welcome to Greater Victoria, where the streets change names.

Examples A, B, C, D and E: Cloverdale Avenue turns into Cook Street, Johnson Street into Begbie Street, Richardson Street becomes McNeil Avenue, Fort Street becomes Cadboro Bay Road, Pandora Avenue turns into Oak Bay Avenue, and there’s more, so many more.

How about multiple name changes within a short distance? In a two-kilometre span through the Gordon Head neighbourhood Ferndale Road becomes Grandview, then Ash, then Cordova Bay Road (and then Royal Oak Drive). Incidentally, in that same spot, Shelbourne funnels into Cedar Hill and then Cordova Bay Road, all in 500 metres.

Or, how about the three-kilometre connection starting in Oak Bay where Lansdowne crosses through a block of Saanich, enters Victoria and becomes Hillside, and then becomes Gorge as it re-enters Saanich again (although Hillside technically continues it is disconnected at the Government/Douglas intersection).

Even better, Tattersall becomes Saanich Road, becomes Boleskine, and then becomes Harriet.

READ MORE: Victoria street repatriated with proper spelling after a century-long mistake

The reality is most of the streets were originally farm roads, trails and accesses to the rail lines and were all well established once they were finally connected.

For example, North Dairy was only connected to Finlayson in the 1970s.

There are other oddities, such as the north entrance to Mayfair Shopping Centre is from Tolmie Avenue while the road up Mount Tolmie is called Mayfair Drive.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Previous story
Penticton RCMP seize firearms from residence
Next story
Work on the Mission seniors’ centre, housing project to start in the fall

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Looking good Houston

    The District of Houston, maintenance crew recently replaced the old banners through town with these new ones sporting the saying 'Naturally Amazing'. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Know the rules before towing a recreational trailer

    Motorists towing a recreational trailer this summer should be aware of the rules before hitting the road.

  • Emergency service day in Houston

    The second annual emergency service day was held on July 11 in Houston. The event was held at the Houston RCMP detachment parking lot. There was a bouncy castle, rollover simulator and an impaired go-kart. There was also a BBQ for everyone who attend with all proceeds going to the Cops For Cancer. Other attendees were the paramedics, Houston Search and rescue and the Houston Fire Department. Other donations we being accepted for the Salvation Arm Food Bank. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • District receives $1 million to reduce wildfire danger

    Crews will remove material along Buck Flats Road

  • Youth camp promotes conservation ethics

    From July 22 to 26 A Rocha Houston will be hosting an explore outdoors day camp for kids ages seven to 12. The Camp will be held at the Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery where the kids will learn about nature, Christian faith and conservation ethics. This is a great opportunity for kids to explore nature around Huston, play some games and have some fun while they are at it. The camp will operate daily between 9 a.m till noon, with the whole week covered by a $50 fee with all things included.

  • Another success for Barriere Park Show Shine

    The Barriere Park Show & Shine came off perfectly under sunnyskies on Sunday, July 7, in Fadear Park. Two long lines of vehicles drew numerous visitors to check each vehicle and chat with the owners.

  • New CAO starts at RDBN

    Curtis Helgesen started as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako on July 1. Before coming up here, Helgesen worked for 13 years with the District of Elkford in southeastern British Columbia. For six years he was the Director of Financial Services and for the last seven years was the CAO. He has family in the Burns Lake area and used to work for Lakes District Maintenance. (Blair McBride photo)