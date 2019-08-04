Weekly roundup: Rutland street art, Lake Country talent, Kelowna homelessness

Here are your top five stories of the past week:
1. From homeless to housed: A woman’s journey
This article is part one of a five-part series on the differing perspectives of the homeless versus mainstream culture and how that stigma associated with being homeless directly affects their relationships between authorities, public space and themselves.
From homeless to housed: A #Kelowna woman’s journey https://t.co/x0pGHeAUc0
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) August 2, 2019
The Kelowna neighbourhood will be known for its incredible murals and wall art, with an event planned in August to show off the new additions.
Rutland’s mural project to be cornerstone of new event in #Kelowna https://t.co/pJQlwCt10g
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) August 3, 2019
3. Lake Country superstar singer on the rise
Fourteen-year-old Keala Morazain is going to bring a new performance to Live! in Lake Country
They met during chemotherapy and now they’re inseparable.
Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together https://t.co/KqLj9ZN3EX
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) August 2, 2019
5. Payphones are on their last post
There are two street-side payphones left in Kelowna: one outside the Kelowna Law Courts on Water Street and another a block away outside Kelowna Memorial Arena on Doyle Avenue.
Payphones: A dying fad in #Kelowna https://t.co/pc00DWvIgh
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) August 1, 2019
