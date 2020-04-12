Weekly roundup: Inmate tests positive for COVID-19, John Krasinski shouts out local DJ, no more international flights from YLW

A look at the top stories of the week

A view of the South Okanagan on a sunny day as you leave the Okanagan Correctional Centre. (Contributed)

Here are the top stories of the week.

Thank you Kelowna paramedics

While a large majority of society is following the recommendations of Provincial Medical Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to self-isolate in these uncertain times, several groups, including first responders, continue to work on the front line.

Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first outbreak at a corrections facility in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said this was “something we were concerned about and planning for.”

The person who became ill at OCC was isolated and the people who were in his pod are being monitored. So far, there are no other cases.

B.C.'s first community outbreak at a corrections facility: Okanagan Correctional Centre. It was "something we were concerned about and planning for," Dr. Henry says. @BlackPressMedia #COVID19 — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) April 2, 2020

Kelowna DJ gets shoutout from John Krasinski for ‘intellectual property heist’

A Kelowna DJ earned both a nod and an accusation in John Krasinski’s most recent episode of Some Good News — a segment featuring positive headlines across the globe.

The Office star released the second episode of the show over the weekend. He began the show by providing examples of people “ripping him off.” First on the list was EZ Rock Kelowna DJ Stephen Keppler.

Hey @johnkrasinski sorry for being better than you, but would you mind being a guest on this weeks episode of #GoodNewsOkanagan @somegoodnews https://t.co/WzYQcjzhPp — Keppler (@RadioKeppler) April 6, 2020

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in West Kelowna amid COVID-19

Two weeks ago, Iron Athletics, a clothing company, had plans to showcase Canadian bodybuilders and how they train for the big stage. Iron Athletic’s owner Kyle, who would not give his last name, recruited five bodybuilders – three from Saskatchewan and the others from Toronto, Alberta and Kelowna – to fly to the Okanagan and move into a house with other bodybuilders to film a reality TV show.

As days went on, government health guidelines tightened due to COVID-19, but rather than rescheduling the show, Kyle went ahead anyway.

Rockets’ Pavel Novak cracks central scouting list for upcoming NHL draft

On Wednesday, April 8, NHL’s central scouting released its final list of the top North American skaters and goalies, as well as the top international skaters and goalies.

To no surprise, Novak cracked the list and is ranked 85th on central scouting’s final list of North American skaters. His ranking projects him to be a potential third-round selection at the NHL Draft in Montreal.

COVID-19: No more international flights at Kelowna International Airport

International flights at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) have stopped operating.

This includes flights to and from the Caribbean, Mexico and the United States. Alaska Airlines service to Seattle ended on April 9, 2020 as they reduced service across their flight network. All international passengers arriving in B.C. on commercial flights will land at Vancouver International Airport.

Kelowna Capital News