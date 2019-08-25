Weekly roundup: helicopter chase, alleged child sexual assault, opioid awareness

Top stories of the week:
B.C. RCMP plan chases helicopter for drug bust
The helicopter was being chased as part of a major cross-border drug bust. It eventually landed in Chilliwack.
B.C. RCMP plane chases fleeing helicopter as part of major cross-border drug bust https://t.co/G8qB2iVP5g
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) August 24, 2019
Break in at Lake Country pot shop
Starbuds hasn’t even been open one month, but in the early morning hours on Thursday, two individuals smashed their way into the Lake Country pot shop.
Break in at Lake Country pot shop https://t.co/WJMnJcIwv0
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) August 23, 2019
Simplifying business licences in Kelowna
The 20-year-old Business Licence and Regulation Bylaw may get a makeover if the City of Kelowna councillors give the go-ahead to recommended changes on Monday.
Simplifying business licences in #Kelowna https://t.co/jJXWo6clZr
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) August 23, 2019
B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls
Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar.
B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls https://t.co/FgU6N6V5iq
— Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) August 22, 2019
Kelowna mom misses two sons killed by opioids
Rian’s memorial stone is at his family’s cottage on Kootenay Lake. Every year on Aug. 21, his family drives to the cottage to visit it.
#Kelowna mom misses two sons killed by opioids https://t.co/mXvdgWZozA
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) August 23, 2019
Lawyers to hold pro bono ‘advice-a-thon’ in Kelowna’s City Park
The event will take place on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for low-income Kelowna residents.
View this post on Instagram
Wow! Thanks to an amazing group of lawyers, all 128 volunteer lawyer spots have sold out for Surrey, Kelowna and both Vancouver PBGP locations. We are truly grateful for the support. Not only are these 128 lawyers volunteering to give legal advice at the events they are also fundraising in an effort to raise money for APB’s pro bono legal programs. If you’d like to support one or more of these lawyers in their fundraising efforts, please head on over to www.advice-a-thon.ca. If you’re a lawyer that would still like to participate we still have plenty of telephone spots available. So please register if interested. #fundraiser #vancity #vancouver #probono #legaladvice #a2j #charity #event #free #vancouver #kelowna #surrey
David Venn Reporter, Kelowna Capital News Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com Follow us on Facebook | Twitter