Weekly roundup: helicopter chase, alleged child sexual assault, opioid awareness

Tyler (left) and Rian (Leinweber) were always close, said their mother, Helen Jennens. (submitted)

Top stories of the week:

B.C. RCMP plan chases helicopter for drug bust

The helicopter was being chased as part of a major cross-border drug bust. It eventually landed in Chilliwack.

Break in at Lake Country pot shop

Starbuds hasn’t even been open one month, but in the early morning hours on Thursday, two individuals smashed their way into the Lake Country pot shop.

Simplifying business licences in Kelowna

The 20-year-old Business Licence and Regulation Bylaw may get a makeover if the City of Kelowna councillors give the go-ahead to recommended changes on Monday.

B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar.

Kelowna mom misses two sons killed by opioids

Rian’s memorial stone is at his family’s cottage on Kootenay Lake. Every year on Aug. 21, his family drives to the cottage to visit it.

Lawyers to hold pro bono ‘advice-a-thon’ in Kelowna’s City Park

The event will take place on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for low-income Kelowna residents.