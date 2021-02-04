Weekly Police Blotter: Jan. 22 – 29

SUMMARY

Total Files: 97

Impaired drivers: 3

Mental health calls: 11

Crimes against persons: 21

Property crimes: 13

Other Criminal Code: 12

FILES OF NOTE

2021-01-22 Police located and arrested a male staying in a local hotel on an outstanding Immigration warrant from the Canadian Border Services Agency. The male was brought before a justice and held in custody until he could be transported out of Smithers by Sheriffs.

2021-01-22 Smithers RCMP received a report of a collision involving a pickup-truck and a farm cow on Kerr Rd. Police attended and confirmed there were no human injuries although the collision was fatal for the cow.

2021-01-26 Smithers RCMP responded to a report of four persons fighting with knives and mace. Detachment members responded to the call, arrested several of the parties, and recovered one of the weapons used.

2021-01-28 While conducting a routine vehicle stop, Smithers RCMP members were able to identify the passenger and though the male was not driving the vehicle, police were still able to serve him with the five-month Notice of Driving Prohibition. The driver of the vehicle was allowed to leave the stop without sanction.

Smithers Interior News