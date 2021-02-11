Weekly new Smithers Local Health Area COVID-19 cases hold steady at five

Northern Health reports 53 new daily cases for 354 active, 10 in hospital and 8 in critical care

The Smithers Local Health Area (Houston to Witset) reported five new cases of COVID-19 between Jan 31 and Feb 2. (BC CDC graphic)

For a second straight week new local COVID-19 infections held steady for the latest reporting period.

From Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, the Smithers Local Health Area (Houston to Witset) recorded just five new confirmed cases of the disease, the same number as the previous week.

That is compared to 16 from Jan. 17 to 23, 32 the previous week, 25 the week before that and 20 in the last week of December.

That brings the total case count for Smithers LHA to 205 since January 2020.

Meanwhile new caseloads in the LHAs of the Northwest Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA) LHAs remained strong all around Smithers except for Kitimat, which also had five new cases and Nechako, which had eight.

For the first week of February, Terrace had 67 new cases, Nisga’a 9, Upper Skeena 15, Prince Rupert 37, Burns Lake 9 and Haida Gwaii 9.

The aggregated LHAs of Snow Country, Telegraph Creek and Stikine reported four new infections.

MORE NEWS: B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

As of this morning, Northern Health was reporting 53 new daily cases. There were 354 active cases with 10 hospitalized and eight receiving critical care. This mirrors a provincial trend in which new cases are holding steady.

There have been 91 confirmed deaths and 3,433 victims are considered to have recovered since the pandemic began.

A weekly report on Health Service Delivery Areas (HSDA), of which there are three in Northern Health, is expected later today.

