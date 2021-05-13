Weekly COVID-19 cases on the decline in the South Okanagan

Summerland saw its daily cases per capita resturn to normal levels after a spike

The new cases reported over the week of May 2 to 8. (BC CDC)

As COVID-19 cases across the province dip down so have cases in the South Okanagan, according to the BC CDC weekly update for May 2 to 8.

The area saw a total of 23 new cases over the week, down from the 83 cases reported from April 25 to May 1.

Summerland, which previously has spiked to levels comparable to Surrey and Abbottsford in daily per capita cases, has returned back to being close to Penticton.

READ MORE: Summerland 3rd behind Surrey, Abbotsford in daily per capita COVID-19 cases

The Summerland local health area saw four new cases for the week of May 2 to 8, down from 24 the week before.

The previous week, three of Summerland’s four schools had reported exposures of COVID-19.

Currently, only a single day at Giants Head Elementary is still on the Interior Health list.

Penticton reported 15 new cases, less than half of the 34 cases reported from April 25 to May 1.

The Penticton Indian Band’s surge of COVID-19 cases decreased down to just 13 remaining active cases from the peak of 22 according to community notices by the band.

The Penticton local health area, which includes Kaleden and Naramata, also recently cleared 50 per cent of residents who have received their first vaccine dose.

There was one new case in Keremeos, and Princeton went the week of May 2 to 8 without a new case.

From April 25 to May 1, Keremeos reported six cases, and one case in Princeton.

The South Okanagan local health area that includes Okanagan Falls, Oliver, and Osoyoos reported three new cases from May 2 to 8, down from 14 the previous week.

According to information released by the BC CDC, Summerland’s positivty rate for testing over the week of May 4 to 10 dropped to zero per cent.

The province saw 600 new cases on Wednesday, May 12, with 39 in the Interior Health region.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 rate creeps up again, 600 new cases Wednesday

Adults aged 30 and over are now eligible to get vaccinated across the province.

People can register online, by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1-833–838-2323, or in person at a ServiceBC office. After registering, eople will receive a notification to book their shot once they are eligible.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.