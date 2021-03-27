Weekly COVID-19 cases in Surrey continues to climb

Number of new cases rising for the past five weeks

A driver pulls up to the new COVID-19 testing and collection centre at 14577 66th Ave. in Surrey. It was relocated from an urgent primary care centre near Surrey Memorial Hospital. This new centre allows for up to 800 tests per day, which is 550 more than the previous centre, according to Fraser Health. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey’s number of new COVID-19 cases per week has been increasing for the last five reporting periods.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control releases a map each week, breaking down the new number of cases in municipalities.

Between March 14 and 20, there were 946 cases reported in Surrey, the most in all of the Lower Mainland. It was followed by Vancouver, which reported 618 cases in the same period.

From the end of November to mid-February, the number of cases reported in Surrey each week dropped from a high of 1,588 in Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2020 to a low of 538 cases Feb. 7 to 13.

Since then, Surrey’s number of new cases reported has been going up steadily for five weeks.

Between Feb. 14 to 20, there were 579 cases reported.

Then 674 new cases between Feb. 21 and 27.

From Feb. 28 to March 6, there were 863 new cases.

March 7 t0 13, there were 925 new cases.

The BCCDC separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of the city, and while there are fewer new cases reported each week, it’s been going up slightly in that region since early March.

Feb. 28 to March 6, the region reported 36 new cases.

Then March 7 to 13, there were 85 new cases.

Most recently, there were 118 new cases reported between March 14 and 20.

This all comes as B.C. has reported 4,891 new cases since last Friday (March 19). Of that, 2,545 are in the Fraser Health region.

Friday’s 908 cases were the highest daily total since last November when new cases peaked at nearly 1,000 a day.

– With a file from Tom Fletcher

