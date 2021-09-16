Weekly COVID-19 cases decline in South Okanagan

New weekly cases dropped from 120 to 104 over the most recent week

Penticton’s weekly COVID-19 cases dropped over Sept. 5 to 11, according to the most recent data released by the BC CDC.

The local health area, which includes Kaleden and Naramata, saw 47 new cases over the most recent week, a drop from the 69 cases reported over each of the previous two weeks.

Across the South Okanagan-Similkameen cases dropped from 120 over Aug. 29 to Sept 4, down to 104 over Sept. 5 to 11.

Summerland on the other hand saw more than double the number of new cases, going from eight over Aug. 29 to Sept. 4 up to 21 over Sept. 5 to 11. It is not the highest amount of new cases seen in Summerland, which saw 28 over April 18 to 24.

Cases in the Southern Okanagan local health area, stretching from Okanagan Falls to Osoyoos, also dropped over the most recent week to 23, down from 34 over Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

The Keremeos local health area had seven new cases over Sept. 5 to 11, up slightly from the six cases the week before, while Princeton’s numbers doubled from three to six.

The Central Okanagan has continued to see a steady decline over recent weeks while maintaining the most new cases in Interior Health. Over Sept 5 to 11, there were 360 new cases, down from 478 over Aug. 29 to Sept. 4 and 511 over Aug. 22 to 28.

