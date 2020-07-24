Weekly bus to connect Rock Creek to Grand Forks

BC Transit’s Boundary bus route operates on-call in Grand Forks five days a week and does one round-trip between Greenwood and Grand Forks on Fridays. Starting in August, a West Boundary connection route will be added on Tuesdays. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Starting Aug. 4, people needing a ride from Rock Creek to Grand Forks for non-emergency medical appointments and other vital errands will be able to hop onboard a community bus.

The route 70 Health Connections bus will run a round-trip every Tuesday and cost $1.75 each way. According to a press release, travellers with medical appointments will have priority, but everyone is able to use the bus when space is available. The Tuesday trip will also allow those who need it to access the Boundary Community Food Bank during its regular hours and allow West Boundary riders to run errands for three hours in the city before it heads back to Rock Creek.

Riders are asked to call ahead to book a seat on the bus. To book a trip, people can call 1-855-993-3100.

Schedule from Rock Creek to Grand Forks

• 8:30 a.m. – Leaves Rock Creek Petro Canada

• 8:50 a.m. – Leaves Midway

• 9:10 a.m. – Leaves Greenwood Canco

• 10 a.m. – Arrives at Grand Forks Hospital

Schedule from Grand Forks to Rock Creek

• 1 p.m. – Leaves Grand Forks Hospital

• 1:35 p.m. – Leaves Greenwood Canco

• 1:55 p.m. – Leaves Midway

• 2:23 p.m. – Arrives at Rock Creek Petro Canada

A specific stop has not yet been identified in Midway. A representative from BC Transit said July 22 that the bus would drive through the community’s main areas, such as Florence Street. BC Transit also said that the bus would be available for on-call service in Grand Forks on Tuesdays while it waits for its 1 p.m. departure for Rock Creek.

New transit provider chosen for Boundary

Along with the new route, BC Transit has contracted a company out of Trail to operate its buses in the Boundary, including the Health Connections route on Tuesdays.

Trail Transit Services will replace Interior Health as the bus operator for at least the next 20 months. BC Transit said that service levels will not change, meaning that a bus will be available for on-call service in and around Grand Forks on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, while people will still be able to catch a ride on Fridays for its usual service between Greenwood and Grand Forks.

While a new operator has been secured, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is still asking for public input on the future of transit in the Boundary. Residents across Areas C, D and E, as well as in Midway, Greenwood and Grand Forks, are encouraged to fill out a survey at jointheconversation.rdkb.com with their thoughts on the level of service, potential expansions and costs.

Grand Forks Gazette