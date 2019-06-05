Weekend roadwork on the Lougheed this summer, starting Friday

Resurfacing on weekends from Harris Road in Pitt Meadows to the Mission Bridge

Resurfacing will begin in the northbound and southbound slow lanes on Highway 11 between Harris Road in Pitt Meadows this weekend. (files)

There will be weekend roadwork on the Lougheed Highway this summer.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is notifying drivers that weekend resurfacing will begin in the northbound and southbound slow lanes on Highway 11 between Harris Road in Pitt Meadows and the Mission Bridge on June 7, 2019.

Lane closures will be in effect on Fridays from 8 p.m. to Mondays at 5 a.m. until approximately mid-July, weather permitting.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge’s Haney Bypass designs complete

Motorists are asked to plan their trips in advance and allow for additional travel time, particularly in peak traffic hours:

• southbound – Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

• northbound – Saturdays noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Travellers are asked to follow signs, obey posted speed limits and watch for traffic control personnel and workers.

• For up-to-date traffic information, visit www.DriveBC.ca or follow @DriveBC on Twitter.

@MapleRidgeNewsnewsroom@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter