Weekend heat in Agassiz breaks 140-year-old records

Extreme heat has broken records throughout the Fraser Valley, some stretching into the late 1800s. (Black Press files)

Amid a sweltering heat wave across the Pacific Northwest, Agassiz was the hottest it’s been since the earliest records from the 1890s.

Environment Canada reported Agassiz topping out at 40.4 C on Sunday, June 27, breaking not only a 2015 record by seven degrees but breaking all temperature records for the townsite since 1896. Records in the area have been kept since 1889.

By 11:40 a.m. on Monday, June 28, temperatures already cleared the record of 32.8 C set in 1995. Saturday, June 26, also saw a record broken with highs hitting 39.2 C.

The steamy summer weather also so a record broken on June 21 at 32.5 C.

Communities across the Fraser Valley have set up cooling centres during the heat wave. The cooling centre in Agassiz is located at the Agricultural Hall from 1 p.m to 6 p.m. on Monday. Water bottles are available.

Given the forecast for Monday, it’s entirely possible that record set only a few days before will be broken again.

