Weekend handyDART service starts in Comox Valley

BC Transit and the Comox Valley Regional District are introducing weekend service for handyDART riders in the Comox Valley Regional Transit System. The introduction of weekend service is coming into effect with an increase in handyDART service hours by 1,500 hours per year.

handyDART is an accessible, door-to-door shared transit service for people with permanent or temporary disabilities that prevent them from using fixed-route transit without assistance from another person. BC Transit works hard to match the needs of custom transit services across the province.

“We are really happy to see the handyDart service improved in the region,” CVRD board chair Bob Wells said in a news release. “Increasing transportation choices that we have available helps enable people with disabilities to have more freedom and independence. As well, it addresses some of our communities other mobility challenges.”

The new handyDART weekend service will operate from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Bookings must be made 48 hours in advance for weekend service.

“The expanded handyDART service hours in the Comox Valley will help meet growing demand for custom transit services, so people who are unable to use conventional transit can have freedom and independence, connect with family and friends, and engage with their community,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We are committed to improving handyDART services. Accessible and reliable transportation for all is key to building better, more inclusive communities.”

For more information on handyDART services in the Comox Valley Regional Transit system, visit bctransit.com/comox-valley/riderinfo/handydart