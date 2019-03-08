Weekend forecast kicks off with wet snow falling in Greater Victoria

Wet snow was falling on the Malahat on Friday, March 8. (Photo from DriveBC)

  Mar. 8, 2019
It’s 2 C outside with wet snowflakes falling in parts of Greater Victoria Friday morning.

Reports of snow falling in Vic West, on the Saanich Peninsula, the West Shore, Malahat and Cobble Hill areas.

Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries until 1 p.m. when skies will stay mostly cloudy until approximately 5 p.m.

Temperatures will stay in the positives today with a high of 8 C around 1 p.m. dipping down to 2 C around 11 p.m.

Saturday

Skies will stay clear overnight and into Saturday morning.

It’s expected to be sunny with a high of 8 C and a low of -1 C overnight.

Sunday

Warming up slightly to 9 C as the daytime high on Sunday, with clear skies and a low of 0 C overnight.

