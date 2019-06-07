Weekend detour set for drivers heading to Surrey Bend Park, Barnston Island

Alternate route begins June 7 at 3 p.m., continues to June 10 at 5:30 a.m.

There will be a weekend detour, via 104th Avenue and Trigg Road, for drivers heading to Surrey Bend Park and Barnston Island. The detour will allow for maintenance work at the Golden Ears Connector/104th Avenue rail crossing. (Image: Google Maps)

A detour will be in place for drivers heading to Surrey Bend Park and Barnston Island this weekend.

The detour, according to a release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Wednesday (June 5), said the detour will allow for maintenance work at the Golden Ears/104th Avenue rail crossing.

The ministry said access will be maintained for cyclists and pedestrians.

Drivers will detour via 179th Street and Trigg Road, according to the release. Drivers are advised to allow for extra time.

The detour starts Friday, June 7 at 3 p.m. and will end Monday, June 10 at 5:30 a.m.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter