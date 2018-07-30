Weekend at Pitt Meadows airport was a scorcher

Predictions of a hot, steamy weekend turned out to be right on after the temperatures rolled in from the weekend. Environment Canada’s weather station at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport recorded a high of 33.3 C at 5 p.m. on Sunday. With the humidity in the air, the temperature felt like 37 C.

The still air and smoke from from forest fires has led Metro Vancouver to continue its air quality advisory for the Fraser Valley and eastern Metro Vancouver.

The sultry summer has people flocking to Golden Ears Provincial Park and Alouette Lake, resulting in the parking lot for the day-use area filling up again on both Saturday and Sunday. Parks management had to close the gate to the park for a few hours until more parking space freed up.

It should cool down and cloud up this week however. The high today for Pitt Meadows is forecast to be 27 C, while later in the week, clouds are expected to roll in with a high of only 20 C on Thursday and Friday.