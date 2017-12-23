Week in Review – Dec. 23

Take a look back at the stories that made The News the week before Christmas 2017.

Grieving mom honours her son’s memory with pizza for homeless

Snowy conditions cause rollover on Whatcom Road

Abbotsford Police Christmas card pays tribute to Const. John Davidson

Terry Fox doors locked after men flee the scene of nearby crash

Two workers hurt at Abbotsford feed mill suffered serious foot injuries

Injured man airlifted to hospital after jumping from vehicle

Welcome to Sparkyville

