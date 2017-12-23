Week in Review – Dec. 23

Take a look back at the stories that made The News the week before Christmas 2017.
Grieving mom honours her son’s memory with pizza for homeless
Snowy conditions cause rollover on Whatcom Road
Abbotsford Police Christmas card pays tribute to Const. John Davidson
Terry Fox doors locked after men flee the scene of nearby crash
Two workers hurt at Abbotsford feed mill suffered serious foot injuries
Injured man airlifted to hospital after jumping from vehicle
Welcome to Sparkyville
