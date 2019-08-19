Weed control happening at Castlegar sports fields

Soccer and ball fields will be treated over the next month

Over the course of the next month weed control will be happening at a number of sports fields in Castlegar.

According to the city’s new weed control policy city property is treated with a natural product, except for the sports fields.

The new policy prohibits the use of herbicides in passive parks, playgrounds and green spaces.

Sports fields are still being treated with traditional herbicides such as Trillion. They are monitored monthly and only treated on an as-needed basis.

Spraying started on August 15 and will take place at Kinnaird Park Pony, Mosquito, K1 and K2 fields, Kinnaird Middle School Field, Community Complex ball and soccer fields and Millennium Park sports fields.

The city says that sports field user groups will be given advance notice of treatment prior to application.

Dated signage will be placed at the sites prior to treatment and treated areas should be avoided for two days.

