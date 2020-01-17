Wednesday’s snowfall was a record for Campbell River

And lead to another record the day after

Barb Sanderson took a moment on Thursday to snap some pics of the snow accumulating in her yard in Merville. Photo submitted

Well, Wednesday’s dump of snow set a record for greatest snowfall (between 1965 and 2019) and lead to another record on Thursday that was an obvious consequence.

Wednesday set a record for snowfall, that being 34.8 cm as well as greatest precipitation (34.8, obviously). That lead to a record on Thursday for the most snow on the ground (34 cm), which makes sense, when you think about it. Thursday’s snowfall wasn’t a record, however, that was set in 2000 when 21.2 cm of the white stuff came down.

Wednesday and Thursday weren’t record low temperatures, however. The record low for Jan. 15 was set in 1975 when the mercury dropped to minus 13.9 C. The coldest Jan. 16 was minus 12.2 C set in 1969. The average low for Jan. 15 and 16 is minus 2.2 C and minus 2.1 respectively.

Meanwhile, more snow is expected today with a total accumulation of 10 to 15 cm expected before temperatures begin to rise to normal levels, meaning rain.

SEE: One last blast of winter tonight for parts of the Island before temperatures on the rise

@AlstrT editor@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter