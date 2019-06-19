Wednesday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorm in the evening, reaching a day time high of 18 C and an overnight low of 10 C. (Matteus O’Connor/Victoria News Staff)

Wednesday sees mainly cloudy skies

Plus your weekend forecast

  • Jun. 19, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Wednesday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorm in the evening, reaching a day time high of 18 C and an overnight low of 10 C.

Thursday will be a mix of sun and cloud, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 17 C and an overnight low of 10 C.

Friday will see sun with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 21 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness with a low of 12 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

