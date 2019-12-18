Wednesday, December 18 Mountain Update

Kicking Horse reports 8 cm of snow in the last 24 hours, withs some light snow forecasted for the rest of the day. Snow is forecasted to continue throughout the week, with between 8-15 cm forecasted for Thursday night alone.

The forecast for the day is a high of -7, with a low of -6, with cloud cover. The upper mountain is expecting a high of -9, with a low of -9.

Wind is averaging about 9 km/h.

All lifts are open, with the exception of the Pioneer.

T1 South is open, while T2 is not in the Super Bowl. For Bowl Over, T1 North is closed, while CPR Ridge South is open. Both ridges in Crystal Bowl are open. All ridges in Feuz Bowl are open, with the exception of Ozone. Rudi’s Bowl is closed.

Conditions are machine groomed on the lower mountain, with powder on the upper mountain. The run of the day is Silver Lining.