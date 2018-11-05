Website expands public review of Crown land-use applications in B.C.

VICTORIA - A new government website improves access to information and public engagement on applications for Crown land use in B.C. Applications for Crown land use range from recreational to industrial use. Given that 94 per cent of B.C.'s land base is considered Crown land, the public has an important say in how it is managed.

The ministry sees over 3,500 applications for Crown land use posted each year. All new Crown land applications in B.C. will be posted on the website: http://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/

The new user- friendly website includes:

* interactive maps

* an improved system for posting and updating Crown land application status

* the ability for users to include attachments with their comments

* an improved way for staff to collect and review comments

Crown land applications posted prior to Oct. 15, 2018, are available for review on the applications and reasons for decision (ARFD) website: https://arfd. gov.bc.ca/

Applications already open for commenting will complete their life cycle on the site. Closed applications will remain as a public record.

The new ARFD website will continue to evolve, and new information and features will be added regularly.

To support continuous improvement, British Columbians are invited to provide their feedback about their experience using the website. Ideas, feedback and comments can be submitted to: ACRFD.Feedback@ gov.bc.ca

Learn More: Crown land applications: http://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/