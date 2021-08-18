Webinars for Houston residents about long-term dementia care

Several webinars about transitioning to long-term care as well as other topics related to dementia are being offered to the public by the Alzheimer Society of B.C. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

When Houston residents living with dementia requires full-time support due to complex needs, moving to a long-term care home may be the next step for caregivers or family.

Dementia is a term that describes a general group of brain disorders. Symptoms include the loss of memory, impaired judgment, and changes in behaviour and personality. Dementia is progressive, degenerative and eventually terminal.

Researching long-term care can be an overwhelming process for people in the region. The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is here to provide support for area residents by offering free weekly webinars, including “Considering the transition to long-term care.” It’s for caregivers considering arranging a move and finding out how to access long-term care and what other factors need to be taken into account.

Families across British Columbia are affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. The Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s vision is a world without dementia; that vision begins with a world where people living with the disease are welcomed, acknowledged and included. Working in communities throughout the province, the Society supports, educates and advocates for people living with dementia, as well as enabling research into the disease. As part of a national federation, the Society is a leading authority on the disease in Canada.

The hour-long webinar is on Aug. 25 at 2 p.m.

To learn more about transitioning to long-term care, register for the webinar at alzbc.org/webinars.

A follow-up webinar, “Adjusting to long-term care,” continues discussing the experience of transitioning into long-term care and explores different ways to ease the transition.

It includes how-to’s on preparing for a move, adjusting to the move for both caregivers and people living with dementia, and working with the care team. The session is on Sept. 1 at 2 p.m.

To learn about other topics related to the dementia, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. invites you to sign up for one of its free webinars.

To register for any of the upcomming webinars, please visit alzbc.org/webinars.

Houston Today