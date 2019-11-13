WEB POLL: Do agree with Sportsnets firing of Don Cherry for ‘you people’ comment?

Take the poll, have your say

Canadian television presenters Don Cherry, left, was fired by Sportsnet on Nov. 11. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Don Cherry was fired from his position on Hockey Night in Canada on Nov. 11 because of a controversial comment he made during Coach’s Corner last Saturday.

The 85-year-old Cherry, who is a former National Hockey League coach, said he is seeing fewer people wearing the Remembrance Day poppies to honour war veterans and singled out Toronto immigrants in particular.

READ MORE: Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

“You people, you come here… and you love … our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you could pay a couple of bucks for a poppy or something like that … These guys pay for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price,” he said during the segment.

READ MORE: Online backlash against Don Cherry for comments on immigrants and Remembrance Day

Sportsnet said in a statement that “following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down. During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

– with files from The Canadian Press

