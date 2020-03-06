WEATHER: ‘Wet flurries’ Friday, but sun in weekend weather forecast for Ridge Meadows

The forecast calls for a chance of rain and a promise of sunny weather this weekend in Ridge Meadows, according to Environment Canada.
Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per chance of showers early morning, with wet flurries over higher terrain – then a mix of sun and cloud.
Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 3 C.
The evening will see partly cloudy weather.
On Saturday, it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.
Temperatures will reach a high of 6 C and low of 0 C.
Overnight weather on Saturday will be partly cloudy.
But sun is expected on Sunday.
Temperatures will reach a high of 10 C and a low of – 2 C.
Overnight weather on Sunday will be clear.
Sunrise on Friday is 6:42 a.m. and sunset at 6:02 p.m.
