WEATHER: Weekly forecast calls for rain in Langley

Highs of 8 degrees C are expected on Monday along with 20 mm of rain

Rain is in the forecast for most of the week in Langley. (File photo)

Swapping out your snowsuit for a rain jacket and umbrella might be a wise choice this week in Langley; Environment Canada calls for showers every single day this week.

Highs are expected to sit around 7 or 8 degrees C for most of Jan. 20 to 26, with the bulk of that rain falling on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Showers should taper on by Friday for a relatively dry weekend, though wet weather is still be called for throughout the afternoon.

Monday, Jan 20, people can expect a high of 6 degrees and for rain to last well into the evening.

Roughly 30 mm is expected to fall by Tuesday.

