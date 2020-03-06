A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Friday. Saturday will see cloudy weather with the sun finally making an appearance on Sunday. (Rudy van der Veen/Special to the Langely Advance Times)

WEATHER: Weekend calls for a chance of rain but a promise of sun in Langley

Weekend high will be Sunday with temperatures reaching 10 C

  • Mar. 6, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The forecast calls for a chance of rain and a promise of sunny weather this weekend for Langley, according to Environment Canada.

Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per chance of showers early morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C and a low of 3 C.

The evening will see partly cloudy weather becoming cloudy after midnight.

READ MORE: B.C. bakers to compete for $10,000 on the Food Network

On Saturday, it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers later in the morning and in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and low of 0 C.

Overnight weather on Saturday will also be partly cloudy.

But sun is expected on Sunday.

Temperatures will reach a high of 10 C and a low of – 2 C.

Overnight weather on Sunday will be clear.

Sunrise on Friday is 6:42 a.m. and sunset at 6:02 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times

Previous story
Maple Ridge MLA makes case for cheaper cellphones
Next story
Internet fully restored?

Just Posted

Most Read