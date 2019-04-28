WEATHER: Week could start with thundershowers in Chilliwack

Environment Canada calling for warm weather and rain on Monday, followed by sun midweek

Chilliwack’s forecast is mostly for sun throughout the early week, according to Environment Canada.

But the week will kick off with a brief rainstorm that could include some thunder and lightning, they predict.

That thunderstorm could happen late in the afternoon, as rain mixes with the expected high of 20C.

Tuesday is forecast to be 18C and sunny, while Wednesday has the chance of cloud cover and a high of 15C.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will see a return to spring showers, with highs of 12C to 14C.

However, last week’s wacky weather proved that it’s hard to predict just what the clouds will bring in. The air began to cool on Friday night, and by early Saturday afternoon, some residents were reporting ice pellets changing to wet snow.

The ice and hail accumulated to turn the ground white in some areas.

Roger Pannett, Chilliwack’s volunteer weather observer, says temperatures dropped from about 12C quickly down to 2.8C by Saturday afternoon.